NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks Trade Elias Pettersson? Will There be Interest?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the Halford and Brough show on Sportsnet 650 on if the Vancouver Canucks will be looking to trade forward Elias Pettersson and if there are teams that would be interested?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Halford: “What do you think they’ll do with Elias Pettersson?

Seravalli: “I mean, I think listening to that press conference, if there was any thought of going into it saying, ‘Hey, this is our guy. We’re going to work with him, and we’re going to fix this, and we’re not entertaining any trade talks, and we’re locking him in as our as our future number one center for the next seven years.’ I mean that that went out the window pretty quickly.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Utah Hockey Club

And I think what it signaled is that they have an openness and a willingness to move on if they get the right deal. And I think right deal is the perfect caveat, because I don’t know what the right deal in their mind looks like. Maybe it’s just moving off of the contract and valuing the space and not the risk. There’s a lot of different ways to view it.

Rick Dhaliwal: Pettersson’s agent JP Barry on the possibility of an offseason trade: “Not really surprised, it’s a business but Elias is planning a big off-season, he is super determined to have a great season next year.”

Halford: “Do you think there are teams out there that would take on the contract and take on the risk of Elias Pettersson remaining the player that he has been for the last year and a half? Or do you think there are some teams out there that would say, ‘Man, we’ve got the potential to get a 100-point player for not much?'”

Seravalli: “Yeah, I do think that there’s some teams out there that are curious for sure. That they see how incredibly difficult it is to find difference makers, and see that at one point in time, although not recently, that this player was one. And that the contract pays him appropriately for that level, but hasn’t gotten there in a while, and maybe they think that they can unearth it or unlock it again by getting them into a new setting, new environment, and take whatever shackles are on Patterson in Vancouver, off.

Again, what does the right deal look like in their eyes? How much value are they trying to get? Or where do they perceive the value to be? I don’t have the answer to those questions, but they clearly, like, they did not sugar coat at all what they think of and where his game is at at this moment in time, from a number of different standpoints.

NHL Rumors: Could Matthew Knies and Others Get an Offer Sheet This Summer?

From you know how hard it’s going to be to get that back, to the, to the professionalism and training that’s required. Like we’re talking about really elementary, surface level things. Like givens, that should be for any NHL player, not, not just a, you know, superstar or, or at one point in time budding superstar. Like these are non-negotiables, and the fact that the, at least in the team’s eyes, that those are not being met. That’s that’s hugely problematic.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.