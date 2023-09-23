NHL Rumors: Hellebuyck, Scheifele, Islanders, and Flames

Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele Focused On Winning

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets know they will not have an easy time of it this season. Despite this, the focus remains on winning according to Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele. Both players are on track to become unrestricted free agents after the season.

Current rumblings dictate that both players have an open mind. However, if the season goes even a little south, the duo might get traded by the trade deadline. At least right now, everyone is saying the right things.

What could happen down the road matters little now. Contrary to some, Winnipeg and the players do not view this as a distraction at all. That’s the good news. The bad news for the Jets is there may be other issues.

Buckle up Winnipeg, this is going to be a wild ride.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic The New York Islanders have a few names to keep an eye on. Now, Jean-Gabriel Pageau had been rumored since early in the summer as a possible trade target. New York possesses too many centers and Pageau could easily be expendable.

Oliver Wahlstrom is a wildcard for New York. The forward can score goals and pile up a few points. However, can he do it at the NHL level? Now, New York needs to find this out sooner rather than later. If Wahlstrom does not produce, the Islanders may just move him.

One thing is for sure. The Islanders keep running it back hoping for a different result.

Calgary Flames Face Some Questions Too

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Elias Lindholm says he is willing to stay. Unlike a Connor Hellebuyck, Lindholm has not sent many mixed messages. However, is he a $9 million a year player? That may be a bigger question.

Noah Hanifin has a murky future with Calgary. The defenseman does seem willing to see how it goes. Maybe he stays after all. It will be intriguing to see what the Flames do with both players.

