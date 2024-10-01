NHL Rumors: How Long Will It Be Before Jeremy Swayman Signs A New Deal?

How Much Longer Will The Bruins Allow This Contract Dispute to Go On?

Before Boston Bruins President Cam Neely announced that the team offered Jeremy Swayman a $64 million contract (that’s $8 million over eight years), Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate.

He was asked how long the stalemate between Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins will last. Is the start of the regular season in North America the deadline? Or were there other factors going into these contract negotiations?

Gord Stellick: “Trying to remember when the last player signed, how much into the regular season. We remember William Nylander, who went to the 11th hour so many years ago. We’re kind of wondering if Jeremy Swayman might do that. What is your sense there in Boston?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, you know, going into the weekend, it didn’t sound great. It didn’t sound like they were, you know, bridging any of their gaps or trying to get closer. Well, obviously they’re trying, but just not being able to get there.”

I think Nylander went into December. Correct me, if I’m wrong guys, but I think it was around December.”

Stellick: “Yeah.”

Who has more leverage: Jeremy Swayman or the Boston Bruins?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, so I don’t think you know, obviously you’ve got that specific timeline, or, I should say deadline, with respect to playing the rest of the season. I don’t think that’s the plan. I think we’re still about a week away wit the regular season on our side of the pond starting on October 8th.

Obviously you guys mentioned Buffalo and Jersey getting going in Prague on Friday. You’re kind of looking towards the beginning of the regular season, from Boston’s perspective, as more of a deadline to look at. The line of communication are open. It’s not like anyone’s hung up the phone and said, You know what? Don’t talk to me for a few days. I don’t want to hear from you.

They’re obviously trying to work this out, but the financial gap is still a bit of a conundrum for them. And at the same time, what’s happening in New York with Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers, whenever that comes into play, and Swayman is not signed, that may also factor into those negotiations to see where he ends up.

I think everybody understands and knows that Shesterkin is going to be the highest paid goaltender in NHL history in terms of AAV above the $10.5 million that Carey Price still owns. When that number eventually comes in on an eight-year extension, how is that going to affect Swayman and his deal?

Cam Neely Throws Out $64 million … Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Has Never Discussed That Number

Because he wants a long term deal as well, and that’s what they’ve been focused on so well. That’s going to factor in, in some fashion, if they’re able to get something done by the start of the regular season.

The Rangers and Shesterkin, that’ll certainly factor in to Swayman’s discussions. But going into the weekend, guys, it was still a little bit dicey whether or not to be able to get something done over the next week.”