NHL Rumors: Hurricanes and Bo Horvat, Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Canadiens and Cole Caufield

The Hurricanes could be a good fit for Bo Horvat

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked what the Vancouver Canucks might be looking for if they are going to trade Bo Horvat, and who might be interested in him.

“He’s having a career-year and they’ve pretty much checked in with almost every contender. One of them being, I’m told, the Carolina Hurricanes. A lot of people like the Hurricanes as a fit for Horvat. Remember Carolina struggled offensively in the playoffs last year? Well, what a boost it could be. And he skates, which is what that team is about in terms of speed.

But, the price is too steep I think for the Hurricanes at this point. As we reported last month, the Canucks would want a young centre as part of a multi-asset package. They’re not getting Martin Necas from the Hurricanes. Carolina doesn’t spend high on rentals traditionally. I don’t think they’ll break that path here for Bo Horvat. So we’ll see where this goes.”

The Bruins and David Pastrnak‘s camp continue to grind away

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak made some progress last week with regard to a contract extension, but there is still some work to do.

“They’re going to continue to grind at the details. Obviously, that always comes down to the annual average salary. The term seems less contentious if – it’s at all contentious – it’s an eight-year maximum.”

The Canadiens have held preliminary talks with Cole Caufield‘s agent

TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that the Montreal Canadiens and Cole Caufield’s agent, Pat Brisson, had some preliminary contract extension talks about a month ago.

“Again, preliminary talks, but you have to believe that Caufield given how he’s played this year on his torrid scoring pace is a big part of the future of the Montreal Canadiens. So, they will work in earnest moving forward.”

