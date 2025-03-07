NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Oilers, and Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a forward

David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to make more moves. They’re looking for a middle-six forward.

Ryan O’Reilly didn’t want to go back to Toronto

Emma Lingan: Have been saying for months that there was no way that Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly was wanting to go back to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs had tried to re-sign him in 2023, offering more money than the Predators, and he had zero interest in signing.

The Edmonton Oilers may hold on to Evander Kane but could ask two other to waive their NMC

Nick Alberga: There had been interest in Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane over the past few days, but have been hearing they are leaning to keeping Kane.

Jim Matheson: Would have to think Oilers GM Stan Bowman is talking to the agents for Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner to see if they would waive their no-movement clauses.

That could clear up some salary to find a scoring winger for Leon Draisaitl.

After acquiring Jake Walman, not sure where John Klingberg fits in.

Could the Pittsburgh Penguins trade Matt Grzelcyk and then re-sign

William DePaoli: “Entering the week have had a 3rd-round ask on defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and willing to retain money if pick is good enough. If Grzelcyk moves who is very well liked by coaching staff, both sides could explore a reunion this summer”

