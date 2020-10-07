NHL Rumors: If Ekman-Larsson Is Traded, Vancouver More Likely Than Boston

Coyotes GM on if Ekman-Larsson’s deadline changes anything

Thomas Drance: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s Friday deadline doesn’t really change the dynamics of their trade talks.

“OEL is a great person… It’s a situation where his agent is doing what is best for him and what he thinks is right and we’re doing what’s best for our organization.”

Canucks should only move Demko to the Coyotes if….

TSN Radio Vancouver: Darren Dreger on TSN 1040 on Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Vancouver Canucks: “Think Arizona wanted Demko initially but that should be an automatic hang up the phone for Benning. Only way Armstrong should be bold enough to ask for a prospect of that substance is to take a Sutter or Eriksson back.”

Vancouver looks like a more likely destination for Ekman-Larsson than Boston

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last night updating talk on Oliver Ekman-Larsson situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, Kevin Epp who is the agent for Oliver Ekman-Larsson said today that they have set a deadline of the start of free agency on Friday for Ekman-Larsson to be traded to either Boston or Vancouver, or he’s going to close his window and go back to Arizona.

He has a no-move clause, he controls this. The Coyotes have asked him to increase his list of teams. I believe that Edmonton, Calgary and St. Louis were among the teams that showed interest. But, Ekman-Larsson has said ‘no. I’m just using those two.’

You know Carly, I’m always scared to give definite answers, because I can say something, something else can happen and I’d look like a total moron for saying it. I just heard of as of this afternoon, it just looked unlikely for Boston. That could change, but I just heard as of this afternoon it looked unlikely for Boston.

That made Vancouver appear like the more likely destination. I think the Canucks want to do it, but it’s a challenge between the cap situation and finding a deal that makes both sides happy. It’s going to be a grind.”