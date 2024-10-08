NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin, Jeremy Swayman, and Jake Oettinger

Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers will continue to talk after the rejected offer

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked about New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, and Kevin Weekes‘ report of Shesterkin rejecting an eight-year, $88 million offer.

**Breaking News** ? ?

I’m told the Stanley Cup contending & cap spending @NYRangers offer of $88M / 11M AAV has been rejected by G Shesterkin.

Igor has rejected the highest Goalie contract in @NHL history from #NYR . #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/assw8DGUH1 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 8, 2024

LeBrun said that he couldn’t confirm the exact number, but that it would have made him the highest-paid goalie in the league.

“You know, it’s important to note for a couple reasons. Number one, as we’ve talked about a couple weeks ago, there is this unofficial deadline that, you know, Shesterkin may not want to negotiate during the season. So, there’s a bit of pressure here to try and get it done before the Rangers’ season opener on Thursday night.”

Talks will continue between the sides and there will be back and forth. Thursday isn’t a hard deadline. When and wherever Shesterkin signs, he’ll be, be the highest paid at over $11 million a season.

Jake Oettinger likely not in a rush to sign a contract extension

TSN: Pierre LeBrun was asked about the trickle-down effect of Jeremy Swayman‘s eight-year, $66 million deal, and what it might mean for someone like Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

The 25-year-old Oettinger is a pending RFA after the season. Contract talks haven’t gotten serious and the sides may be waiting to see how the season plays out first.

“I do think Jim Nill, the Stars GM, will probably want to address this at some point during the season. But, my sense is, Jake Oettinger’s camp, led by agent Ben Hankinson, they’re probably not in a huge rush. I mean, Jake Oettinger has a chance to put up a great year here, give himself even more leverage in talks. He’s got the Swayman deal in his back pocket now, so perhaps this goes to after the season.”

Wyatt Johnston is another pending RFA that the Stars are going to have to have contract talks with.