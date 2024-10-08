NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blue Jackets, Capitals, and Canucks

Igor Shesterkin rejects a Rangers contract offer

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that goaltender Igor Shesterkin has rejected an eight-year, $88 million contract offer from the New York Rangers – an $11 million salary cap hit.

That would have been the largest contract in NHL history for a goaltender.

The Columbus Blue Jackets may no longer be in the market for a forward

Pierre LeBrun: The Columbus Blue Jackets had been looking at the trade market for forwards. After signing Kevin Labanc, and claiming Zach Aston-Reese off waivers, they could be done for now.

The Washington Capitals need to create room to sign Jakub Vrana

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals may need to clear some salary cap space/create space through LTIR, to be able to sign forward Vakub Vrana, who has been in training camp on a PTO.

Vancouver Canucks GM on pending UFA Brock Boeser

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about pending UFA forward Brock Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ran Riccio: “Also take care of business with him, because his situation with, as this upcoming year, and you’ve shown as an organization, you want to get ahead of these things with a lot of your key players. You got (Elias) Pettersson done last year in season. And of course, heading into this year, Brock Boeser is heading into his final year. And I know you mentioned you want to see how things go early on and, and hopefully he can build on last year. But how important is it to get a resolution on his situation at some point this season?”

Allvin: “Yeah, I think that some point it, they will happen. But I think that the focus here is the next, the next day, next game, and I think that’s where, you know, continue to build and find that consistency to be a good player. I think that’s, that’s the next level here for Brock.”