NHL Rumors: Insert (team) Here

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames outbid the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals for Calle Jarnkrok.

The Florida Panthers giving up assets for Ben Chiarot may not take them out of the running for Claude Giroux, who may prefer the Panthers over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams looking for a left-handed defenseman.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas doesn’t want to trade their first-round pick or their top prospects. Hampus Lindholm could be their top target and have also looked at Mark Giordano, Justin Braun, John Klingberg, and Jacob Middleton. Travis Dermott and Justin Holl have been made available, and Dermott may get a fresh start regardless.

Would Zdeno Chara consider playing for the Leafs?

The Leafs are looking at fourth-line additions. They talked to the Canucks about Tyler Motte. Two prospects college seasons are over – Nick Abruzzese and Matthew Knies.

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild have felt the goalie market cost is too high. Would Marc-Andre Fleury consider the Leafs a team that could win? Don’t think John Gibson is a Leafs option.

What are the Philadelphia Flyers thinking with Ivan Provorov?

The St. Louis Blues are looking at their options. They’d need to move money and prefer term over rental.

How close $3 million are the Ottawa Senators and Nick Paul will to get?

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins could be looking at Andrew Copp.

Other than Tyler Motte, the Vancouver Canucks may wait until the offseason. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Mariano may interest the Canucks but the Penguins may not want to move too much. The Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins have looked towards the Canucks for some scoring help.

Does the return for Ben Chiarot increase the potential return for Luke Schenn.

The New York Rangers have shown some interest in Alexander Radulov.

Jeff Marek links Dean Kukan to the Oilers but doesn’t think it would happen.

Could the Washington Capitals be looking at Max Domi, who Marek says the Bruins and Avalanche could also be fits. Capitals are looking at the goalie market.

The Arizona Coyotes and Canadiens make sense for Minnesota Wild draft pick Jack McBain.

The Canadiens have looked at New Jersey Devils Pavel Zacha.

The Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg work on an extension but may not be close.

The Colorado Avalanche had been looking at the goalie market but Pavel Francouz extension may have ended that search. They have checked in on Patrick Kane, Claude Giroux, Andrew Copp and others.

Some sources don’t think the New York Islanders will trade Semyon Varlamov. Forward Cal Clutterbuck is getting interest.