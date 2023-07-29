NHL Rumors: Is it game of chicken between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander?

TSN: Bryan Hayes on Toronto Maple Leafs RFA forward William Nylander and the game of chicken.

Glenn Schiiler: “Now, obviously we’re still waiting for a couple big deals, Auston Matthews and William Nylander to possibly sign. Now, most people think Matthews will get done but with Nylander specially Bryan, would you be okay with playing out the season keeping Nylander, knowing the risk that he could walk away for nothing at end of it.

Hayes: “Yes, I’ve been banging the drum now for a while Glenn. I believe absolutely believe the charge in this. I think ideally you get Nylander signed long-term. The Leafs have been saying that for quite some time behind the scenes. They’d like to work out a deal.

William Nylander, he still has another year left on his deal, so he’s not forced to sign anything today. Neither party is at this point.

So it’s a game of chicken. I think it’s imparetive the Leafs put their stake in the ground. Do not budge. Whatever you think the number should be for William Nylander, whether it’s today, a day before the trade deadline or June 30th next year. You absolutely have to hold strong.

They’re also in a Cup window. This is not a rebuilding team. If they were rebuilding it would be very different. You’d likely flip him for assets if you didn’t feel comfortable with getting a deal done.

But we just talked about the cap situation. The Leafs cannot afford to become worse just because they don’t feel like they’re going to win an negotiation today, or don’t feel like they’re cap compliant. They have to make sure that they put the best team possible on the ice. I believe that likely includes William Nylander.

And I think again there’s an opportunity for a team that has wilted in the past. With a previous administration, Kyle Dubas albeit. To finally put the players feet to the coal here. If you really want to be a Maple Leaf, treat him with respect, offer him a quality deal that he deserves, but make him sign that paper.

And if it has to be next year, June 30th, so be it. And I think that would be a strong move for the Leafs.”