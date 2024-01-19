NHL Rumors: Is Patrice Bergeron thinking of making a comeback this season?

Spittin’ Chiclets: Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney on Spittin’ Chiclets talking about Patrice Bergeron making a possible comeback.

Whitney: “Rumor boys. Hey rumor boys, Bruins guys.”

Bissonnette: “I’m hearing that El Capitan might be making a comeback. Drop the news.”

Whitney: “This is ultimate rumor boys. Ultimate rumor boys. But apparently, apparently Bergeron’s been skating around here a little bit.

Now then we get word, he skates a little bit just to stay fresh for the alumni games.”

Bissonnette: “Which I didn’t believe.”

Whitney: “Which that’s, that’s a little ,like you’re probably 20 years younger than most of the guys playing in the alumni game. But he he’s a professional. He’s a workhorse. So maybe he is but if Patrice Bergeron is out there skating around looking at maybe a February comeback, can you imagine the Bruins fans. RA be over there wearing his B’s diaper.”

Bissonnette: “I’m choosing to believe it.”

Whitney: “Smoking his bong.”

Bissonnette: “I want to see video of what he’s doing at these practices to stay in quotes, in shape, for these alumni games. Give me a F***ing break. He’s probably working on his wrister from the slot right now. He’s working on the bumper position and on that power play. He’s snapping back face-offs.”

Whitney: “I’d be shocked, I’d be shocked.”

Bissonnette: “I believe.”

Ty Anderson: “All I can add to this: In all my time covering the team, Bergeron is EASILY most protected player from rumors and what not. Been straight-up LED ASTRAY to protect him from scoops. I think if and when it happens, Bruins themselves will make it a point to be ones to break it.”

Jimmy Murphy: “While anything is possible, and the #NHLBruins would love to have him back, it’s highly unlikely there is anything to the rumor that former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will come out of retirement.”