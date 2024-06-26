NHL Rumors: Is Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry Another Goaltender That Is Available?

Is Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry another goaltender that is available?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Crown the Cats episode on the Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “With former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. We most recently saw Kyle Dubis sign Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension $5 million, $2.5 (million) on the AAV.

Should we add because the various times we’ve wondered about it, be thinking about Tristan Jarry here?”

Friedman: “We should because on our last podcast we said, if you’re looking for a number one goalie, you’ve got Ullmark (since traded) and you’ve got Gibson and who else is available right now.

And this individual said you are missing someone. And when I started to figure out who was talking about, I landed on Jarry. That was the guy. So I wonder if he’s at play out there too?”

Marek: ” years remaining at a season.”

Friedman: “Good statistical numbers. Health?”

Marek: “That’s the big one.”

Friedman: “Health is the big one? Good statistical numbers though.”

Marek: “Good, go oh, listen, good goalie. Really good goalie.”

Friedman: “Good goalie. Just got to stay healthy.”

Marek: “Stay healthy.”

Friedman: “So I was curious about that. That says to me, there’s, there’s something going on out there.”

Mark Madden of Pittsburgh Trib Live: The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Alex Nedeljkovic for two years at $2.5 million per and have 22-year-old Joel Blomqvist in AHL. He put up a 2.16 GAA and a .921 SV% last season.

Tristan Jarry has four years left at a $5.375 million cap hit it. That is too much and for too long. His numbers last season: 19-25-5 record, 2.91 GAA, .903 save percentage.

The Penguins need to move on and give Blomqvist a shot. The team seems to trust Nedeljkovic, who went 18-7-7 with a 2.97 GAA and .906 save percentage last year.

The Penguins need to move on from Jarry, no matter the return.