NHL Rumors: Is Rasmus Dahlin The Next One To Sign?

With Jake Sanderson getting his new eight-year extension with the Ottawa Senators all eyes turn to the Buffalo Sabres and defenceman Rasmus Dahlin.

On the After Whistle Podcast with Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet, Peters reported that a deal was in place with Dahlin on an eight-year extension with a $10.5 million AAV and the Sabres were waiting to announce it.

Rasmus Dahlin's rumored extension in Buffalo is 8 years with an AAV of $10.5 million, per @AfterLeWhistle pic.twitter.com/WELwarBjj0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 6, 2023

After the Whistle: “$10.5 million. It Just went up $500,000. Well, Did it? I guess the reports were in or around $10 million months ago. That was the deal apparently a done deal. Back three months ago we were all talking about this. Many outlets were talking about this. We talked about $9.5, remember that.

Then you hear a $10 million salary come out for eight years. Then it did not bother me whatsoever. Now, you are telling me here, today, that it’s $10.5. I’ve heard from a reliable source for some reason has not been announced yet. Things that we have discussed. A training camp surprise. I still don’t know why it is not announced. I don’t see the reasoning for it.”

On the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman, they discuss what an extension might look like for Dahlin and has the market been set now that Sanderson has signed.

Marek: “So what does this mean for other defensemen who are due contracts? We think of Owen Power with the Buffalo Sabres. We can throw in Rasmus Dahlin as well, You probably have a thought or two on him, Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings, what does this do for the marketplace? The cascading effect here Elliotte.”

Friedman: “What’s interesting to me is that Pat Brisson who negotiated this deal for Sanderson, also represents Owen Power. I always look for connections. Right. Now you know Dahlin, Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet said talk the rumor is eight times $10.5 million or in that area. You know Andrew and Craig are really plugged in.

I will tell you this, there is a little bit to be done there. So don’t go with those numbers yet. Hard and fast. But put it this way. I’m told everyone believes there is a Dahlin extension coming. What exactly it is I don’t have the exact numbers, but most people believe it’s coming. And everybody seems very optimistic about it.”

Marek: “Do it before he starts winning Norris Trophies.

Friedman: “Yes. And they are going to do it.”

The belief is it could come as early as training camp or before.”