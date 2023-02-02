NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Flyers, Rangers, Devils, and Five Options in Net

Hits on the Islanders, Canucks, Flyers, Rangers and Devils

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) If the New York Islanders don’t like where contract talks with Bo Horvat are going and if they fall out of the playoff race, they can trade him and recoup the assets that they gave up for him.

The Vancouver Canucks need to do everything they can to extend Elias Pettersson.

There doesn’t appear to be anything out there that Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is in trouble. They’re missing two top-six forwards in Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson, and top-pair defenseman Ryan Ellis. They should be looking to sell at the deadline. Pending UFA forward James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Justin Braun could be moved. If they are looking to retool, they could look to move defenseman Ivan Provorov, forward Travis Konecny and goalie Carter Hart in hockey deals this offseason. They aren’t really bad enough for a full rebuild.

It seems that any team acquiring San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier is going to want to extend him. Hard to see how the New York Rangers could fit an extension in as they also need to re-sign RFA forwards Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere and defenseman K’Andre Miller. The Rangers could also include one of the above in the deal. The New Jersey Devils seem like the fit for Meier.

Five options if looking for a goaltender

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Teams may look for some added depth in net at the traded deadline. You never know if a goaltender or two will get injured before/during the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres may want to keep all three of their goalies. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins could look for depth given their current situation.

Five goaltenders who could be available and who could have some impact.

Karel Vejmelka – Arizona Coyotes – Doesn’t have a strong team in front of him but posts a .907 save percentage and 3.19 GAA. He’s 26 and a $2.75 million cap hit for two more years.

Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – Coming off hip surgery on a $1.3 million deal. Has a .908 save percentage with an 8-9-3 record.

James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA at a $2.25 million cap hit. Ranked 80 out of 87 in MoneyPucks Goals Saved Above Expected stat.

Cam Talbot – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA with a .905 save percentage. He’s been out for a week with an injury.

Thatcher Demko – Vancouver Canucks – He’s been out since December 1st with a hip/leg injury and had minor knee surgery in the offseason. The Canucks may not be looking to move him, but if the right offer came along?