NHL Rumors: Islanders, Kraken, Kings, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Lightning

Quick Hits on the Islanders, Kraken, Kings, Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

The Fourth Period: Is New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello looking to acquire more draft picks to use as sweeteners to move out some contracts. Would the Islanders consider moving their first-round pick for Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Seattle Kraken could be eyeing pending UFA forwards Max Domi and Anthony Duclair.

Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forward Tyler Toffoli. There has been some speculation that he could head back to the New Jersey Devils, but thinks he’ll end up somewhere else. The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks could have interest.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look at pending UFA forward David Perron.

The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to talk with the pending UFA forward Chandler Stephenson in the next couple of weeks.

Will Tanner Jeannot become a cap casualty for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning paid a high price for Tanner Jeannot before the 2023 trade deadline.

His name has come up in the rumor mill of late but there are no concrete reports saying that the Lightning are planning on trading him.

The 27-year-old hasn’t fit in with the Lightning that they had hoped. He’s missed 30 of 105 regular season games. He was a healthy scratch for one game in the playoffs and wasn’t a physical factor in the games he played.

He has a year left at $2.665 million before becoming a UFA.

The Lightning need salary cap space. They have just $5 million in salary cap space after re-acquiring Ryan McDonagh and his $6.75 million for two more years. They’d like to re-sign Steven Stamkos.

NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, the Calgary Flames

Jeannot led the Lightning with 211 hits last season and he missed 27 games. He only scored seven even-strength goals in 75 games with the Lightning.