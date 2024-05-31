NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Boston Bruins move Linus Ullmark for cap space and to help fill some holes in their roster?

The Fourth Period: Will the Boston Bruins decide to gain more cap space by moving goaltender Linus Ullmark and his $5 million cap this offseason, to re-sign Jeremy Swayman and fill some other holes? Teams will be calling and GM Don Sweeney said he’ll be making calls.

The Bruins could use a second-pairing right-handed defenseman and some scoring help. They need help at center.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Teams who showed interest in Ullmark during the season were the Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Carolina Hurricanes. The Kings and Senators made offers. The Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings could show interest this offseason. Ullmark has a 16-team no-trade list that will go to a 15-team no-trade list on July 1st.

Other goalies who could be available include Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros, Filip Gustavsson, Elvis Merzlikins, John Gibson, Joonas Korpisalo, and Frederik Andersen. Pending UFAs include Ilya Samsonov and Cam Talbot.

The Ottawa Senators could decide to move defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Would the Sens look for scoring help or a goaltender?

Mitch Marner wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs long-term, but is the feeling mutual?

The Fourth Period: As of last week the Toronto Maple Leafs hadn’t approached Mitch Marner’s agent about his no-movement clause. Believe at some point they will have that talk.

People close to Marner have said he wants to stay long-term and it’s a priority. Does management feel the same? Believe that both sides know the ballpark number to get a deal done.

If the Maple Leafs decide they don’t want to sign him long-term and explore the market. understanding that if they asked him for a list of teams, he’d consider his options.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and Mitch Marner

Teams that would be paying attention include the Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars. Marner is owed a $7.5 million signing bonus and the Leafs have deep pockets.