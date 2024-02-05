NHL Rumors: It’s too early for Winnipeg Jets GM to start extension talks with Sean Monahan

Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff when asked about the potential of signing newly acquired Sean Monahan to a contract extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “In your most recent trades, you know, whether it was for Nino Niederreiter or Vlad Namestnikov, there was a fit that worked beyond that season. Is, is it too early for that, Kevin or is that something that also factored into this besides the need?”

Cheveldayoff: “Well, you know, obviously, you know, again, it’s very early, you know, from that standpoint. We’ve got you know, our full focus is on the here and now and and, you know, that’s, that’s the most important thing is getting Sean and getting him settled. Getting his, his wife in, getting her settled. You know, he’s part of our family and he’s going to, you know, he’s going to feel that very quickly here. So, you know, we’re just excited that we have the opportunity to come out of the break, you know, with, with him in our lineup and a lot of hockey ahead of him.”

Reporter: “Was the potential contract extension, any part of your conversations with, with the Monahan camp or is it something that you would leave until the end of this season?”

Cheveldayoff: “You know, it al just, you know, unfolded here , so I haven’t really had any conversations or anything like that. But, you know, again, it does go back and I talked to, you know, to his agent, and I talked to Sean here as well.

You know, and I expressed how, you know, how it was nice to see you know, how well he rehabbed and came back from, from the situation you know, that he did and it said a lot about him and his character.”