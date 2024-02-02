NHL Trade: Sean Monahan Traded to the Winnipeg Jets

The second-best center on the trade board is off the market, as the Montreal Canadiens are trading Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets.

Sean Monahan had been rumoured for weeks to be on the move from Montreal. GM Kent Hughes was playing the waiting game regarding Monahan and a couple of other players of theirs who could be on the move.

NHL Rumors: Could Sean Monahan Fetch the Canadiens a First-Round Pick?

Hughes was going to let the market dictate the return for Monahan. Considering what the Flames got from Vancouver for Elias Lindholm, Monahan was not going for anything less than a first-round pick.

Hughes was not going to rush into anything, and from the return Hughes got, he did a very good job.

Trade call between the Jets and Canadiens happening soon. Sean Monahan to the Jets for a 1st and a conditional pick. Excellent asset management by the @candiens_MTL and a very good add by @NHLJets @TSNHockey — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 2, 2024



Recall, the Flames sent Monahan to the Canadiens with a first-round pick attached. Now the Canadiens turn around and trade him a first-round pick. That’s two first-round picks for one player. That is a good piece of business by Kent Hughes.

One of the things that made Monahan so valuable to teams was his cap hit of $1.985 million.

#GoHabsGo forward Sean Monahan is on a 1 year contract that carries a $1.985M cap hit, and a $15K PB which has already been earned. Monahan’s remaining cap hit if traded today is $785,729 and will be UFA in July. He does not have any trade protection.https://t.co/iWp3gPtJZ4 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 2, 2024

This is a massive incentive to any team up against the salary cap. Other teams looking to get in the mix for Monahan were the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers.

The Rangers would be a tough trading partner considering the history between Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton and General Manager Chris Drury.

NHL Rumors: Is Sean Monahan the Most Attractive Center Available?

Sean Monahan is having a good season for the Canadiens. He has 35 points (13 goals and 22 assists) in 49 games with the Canadiens this season. The big thing is, he is healthy.

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly trading Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets per @PierreVLeBrun. The market for centers is weak this year to be fair. However, in our eyes, Monahan is not worth a 1st round draft pick. So, we’ll see what a return will be. pic.twitter.com/PeWp8zcg1A — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 2, 2024

Monahan’s health played a role in why the Canadiens could not trade him last year. His value was just as high, but he needed to stay healthy again.

He is a solid player and a needed depth piece for the Winnipeg Jets down the middle. Winnipeg has Mark Scheifele (currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury) and Adam Lowry, and now Monahan could slot in on the second or third-line center spot. Not to mention, he can play on the power play as well.