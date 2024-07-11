NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Anaheim Ducks

A bogus Boston Bruins and New York Rangers trade rumor

Jimmy Murphy: There is a bogus, untrue trade rumor going around involving the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

It’s not happening: Jacob Trouba and Matt Rempe for Brandon Carlo, John Beecher and a 2027 second-round pick.

Detroit Red Wings GM wouldn’t say who they out on but speculation has it being Steven Stamkos

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings were looking for a scoring top-six forward when free agency opened. Though he wouldn’t say who it was, GM Steve Yzerman indicated there was one A-list UFA that they lost out on.

“We had some interest in one that we thought might be a fit,” Yzerman admitted. “You know these things got to happen really quickly.

NHL Rumors: Is there a Nikolaj Ehlers Deal to the Carolina Hurricanes to be Made?

“And we decided very quickly that it’s going to be really some major surgery here to try and get it done and, and we didn’t want to waste everybody’s time in really getting there.”

There was plenty of speculation that it was Steven Stamkos, who got $8 million a year for four years.

The Anaheim Ducks made offers to Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, and they’ll have to go the trade route to improve their roster

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks were armed with $31 million in cap space when free agency opened, and left with basically the same amount.

The trade route is where they may be headed. They have the cap flexibility, prospects, and roster players to make things happen.

The Ducks had been looking for a top-six right winger and/or a top-four defenseman.

League sources said that Ducks made free agent offers to Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.

NHL Rumors: What is the Starting Number for a Leon Draisaitl Contract Extension?

Would GM Pat Verbeek be able change the narrative in Anaheim and trade for/convince to stay, someone like Mitch Marner and Martin Necas?