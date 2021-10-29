NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, and the Seattle Kraken

Are we getting close to the end of the Jack Eichel saga?

TSN: Darren Dreger said that we are getting closer to the conclusion of the Jack Eichel saga – closer to the NHLPA filing a grievance over a trade. Talks have cooled of late.

“Earlier this week, trade talks heated up with the Buffalo Sabres and now they seem to have cooled down a little bit but that can change with one simple phone call. So the hope is from both sides, the player’s perspective and the Buffalo Sabres, that they do find a trade that works. Otherwise, his Player’s Association grievance is coming. If the trade does happen, Jack Eichel could be under the knife and having disk replacement surgery early next week.”

Kraken have salary cap space to gain some more assets

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Before the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, and teams submitting their protected lists, the Kraken likely had their eye on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen. We all now know that he was protected after Carey Price had the idea for the Canadiens to expose him.

Do believe that the Canadiens were having trade talks with a few teams, including the San Jose Sharks, about Allen.

The Kraken are building more for the long-term as opposed to winning quicker like the direction the Vegas Golden Knights went with.

Cap space is one asset the Kraken have to gain more draft picks and assets. Kraken GM Ron Francis.

“I think in today’s game, certainly cap space is valuable. We’re happy we have some of that. We’ll see how things play out moving forward and hopefully it’s something we can take advantage of. Not only trade deadline but moving forward next summer as well.”

Kraken captain Mark Giordano is a pending unrestricted free agent and could become a trade asset if they want to go that route with him. Francis on a Giordano decision.