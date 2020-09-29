NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel Fallout From McKenzie’s Tweets Yesterday

Yesterday Bob McKenzie sent out a series of tweets about teams calling the Buffalo Sabres about Jack Eichel and asking about his availability, and that he may have asked for a trade. His agent cleared the air that he hasn’t asked for a trade, but did say he’s frustrated with not winning. The Rangers were mentioned as a team that would be interested.

Twitter of course reacted quickly.

Larry Brooks: “1. I believe this was covered at least once in a mailbag, but the only way Rangers could add Eichel’s $ without strangling on cap is by sending Trouba the other way as part of package. Why would Buffalo want to do that? Trouba no-trade clause kicks in 10/9, by the way.”

Larry Brooks : “2. I think that adding Eichel would lead to Zibanejad’s departure as UFA in ’22, if not sooner.”

: “2. I think that adding Eichel would lead to Zibanejad’s departure as UFA in ’22, if not sooner.” Larry Brooks: “3. And if somehow the Rangers were to re-up Zibanejad for around $10M (if there are still such things as $10M free agents in two years, who knows?), they would then have approximately $38M of cap tied up in four forwards (Panarin, Eichel, Zibanejad, Kreider).”

Scott Billeck: “Now, this is the trade the #NHLJets pursue if they are really shopping Patrik Laine. Obviously, it would require more than Laine, but aim up, not down.”

Scott Billeck : “Aside from actually making this deal happen, you would run into other potential issues. Jack Eichel is not a 2C. Mark Scheifele is not a 2C. Someone has to play 2C though. Would require a Crosby/Malkin arrangement of sorts.”

: “Aside from actually making this deal happen, you would run into other potential issues. Jack Eichel is not a 2C. Mark Scheifele is not a 2C. Someone has to play 2C though. Would require a Crosby/Malkin arrangement of sorts.” Scott Billeck : “The other issue is Eichel wants to go to a team that is a winner, and right now the Jets are not that.”

: “The other issue is Eichel wants to go to a team that is a winner, and right now the Jets are not that.” Scott Billeck : “The Sabres likely would want Scheifele over Laine. I don’t know how or why Buffalo would trade a 1C for a winger. This is all to say that unless Winnipeg offers the farm (likely Laine, the 10th, Roslovic and maybe one of Heinola or Samberg, it’s unlikely.”

: “The Sabres likely would want Scheifele over Laine. I don’t know how or why Buffalo would trade a 1C for a winger. This is all to say that unless Winnipeg offers the farm (likely Laine, the 10th, Roslovic and maybe one of Heinola or Samberg, it’s unlikely.” Scott Billeck : “The Jets don’t have a highly-touted centre prospect. They have one on their roster in Scheifele. Other teams can offer better. “

: “The Jets don’t have a highly-touted centre prospect. They have one on their roster in Scheifele. Other teams can offer better. “ Scott Billeck: “And no, the Jets aren’t looking to trade Kyle Connor.”

Jim Matheson: “If Eichel were actually available, any team taking him has to look at $10 mil cap hit and have to move some money too. Minnesota badly needs 1C, so does Columbus. Would Wild deal 9th overall, D Dumba ($6 million) and say winger Greenway? You bet. Buff is picking 8th in 2020 draft”

Joe Haggerty: “In all seriousness, Bruins would have to do something like Jack Studnicka, Brandon Carlo, Krejci & a 1st round pick to even get to the table for Jack Eichel. There are other teams outside the Atlantic Division that could offer significantly better packages. Pipe dream for B’s”