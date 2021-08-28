NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel Switches Agents As Sides Hope For A Deal Before Training Camp

Sides hoping for an Eichel trade before camp

Jimmy Murphy of the Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are still monitoring the trade market and the Jack Eichel situation.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and BHN source confirms, that Eichel isn’t backing down from wanting the artificial disc replacement surgery.

Sources have said things have been quiet though it sounds like both sides would like to have this resolved soon and not drag into training camp next month.

“They are all so done with this sh*t, trust me,” the source exclaimed. “I’m not saying it happens but I know everyone is hoping something goes down in the next two weeks.”

The Bruins might still be interested but may not have the minimum four assets the Sabres are asking for. The source added:

“I don’t think they’re frontrunners but of course they’re still keeping tabs. I still think the Rangers are right there but I really wouldn’t count anyone out. Despite his health, Jack is still a hot commodity.”

Eichel switched agents and what does it mean for the Bruins

Elliotte Friedman: Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel will be represented by Pat Brisson.

Mike Harrington: Brisson is a close friend of Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: So Pat Brisson will be taking over for Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli as Eichel’s agents. Eichel is hoping that Brisson’s reputation with teams will help get a deal done.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney had a good relationship with Eichel’s former agents Fish and Donatelli and the switch to Brisson may not help the Bruins.

