NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom, Mitch Marner, and Patrik Laine

Jacob Markstrom may prefer a trade sooner than later but the Calgary Flames are waiting for more

TSN: Chris Johnston when asked about Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom and if his frustration grows as his name remains in the rumor mill.

Johnston says that with the Stanley Cup still going on, trades haven’t picked up around the league just yet. The Flames must feel they haven’t gotten the offers they feel are enough to move him.

“The New Jersey Devils remain the team I think is most highly motivated to try to get a trade done. But there’s only so far they’re going, so I think in the middle here you have a goaltender with a no-movement clause, who I think would like to move sooner than later if that is at all possible, because he’s got two years left on his deal and it’s a big move for him and his family.”

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Free Agent Targets, and the Top 50 UFAs

Nothing’s changed on the Mitch Marner front

TSN: Darren Dreger says that nothing has changed from Mitch Marner‘s standpoint. He’s got a year left on his contract and he plans on playing it out. could be talking about Marner heading into free agent next July 1st (2025).

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving will talk to teams and have conversations about Marner but Marner is focusing on next year and his offseason training.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine‘s camp will try to find a trade

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to trade forward Patrik Laine, and he’s okay with that according to Pierre LeBrun. Laine remains in the players assistance program.

NHL Rumors: Will Things be Different on the Ice for the Columbus Blue Jackets Next Year

“But, he would like to move on. His agent has had conversation with the Blue Jackets about it, and both sides are going to work together to try and get that done. He wants a fresh start, it hasn’t been a good time in Columbus. Two more years at $8.7 million a year, let’s see how big that market is, but we know what the potential is.”