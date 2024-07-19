NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba and the Rangers, and Potential Trade Destinations for Rutger McGroarty

Expect Jacob Trouba to be with the New York Rangers for one more season

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Sources say the Jacob Trouba to the Detroit Red Wings was never close. Don’t expect a trade or buyout this offseason.

Trouba has a 15-team no-trade list, and if the Rangers were to find a team on that list, they’d need to find/get a right-handed defenseman to play on the third-pairing and one that can kill penalties.

A source said that New York Rangers GM Chris Drury and Trouba have had at least one talk about the situation.

Now, with the pending free agents they’ll have to deal with next offseason – Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere, and K’Andre Miller – it’s almost a certainty that Trouba will be moved by then.

With only one year left on his contract after this year, it’s an easier contract to move. Trouba’s wife will also be done her residency at a Manhattan Hospital.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty is looking for a fresh start somewhere with a clearer path to the NHL. The Jets didn’t find a deal at the NHL draft and many are wondering if he’ll be moved before the season. Some potential destinations.

Montreal Canadiens – There was a speculation at the draft and they’ve likely held some talks. The Canadiens have plenty of young defensemen.

Minnesota Wild – Defenseman Zeev Buium fell to them at No. 12 and they could circle back to the Jets.

Boston Bruins – The Bruins do have their 2025 first-round pick and they could use some youth in their lineup.

Calgary Flames – The Jets could use a second-line center. Would there be a fit with Nazem Kadri? Kadri is 34 years old with trade protection.

New Jersey Devils – They could use some young sandpaper in their lineup. The Devils have RFA forward Dawson Mercer and right-handed defenseman Seamus Casey that might interest the Jets.

San Jose Sharks – McGroarty could look nice beside Will Smith or Macklin Celebrini. They have the Vegas Golden Knights 2025 first-round pic.