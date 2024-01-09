NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel and his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Tonight: David Pagnotta was asked about Jake Guentzel’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jameson Coyle: “Let’s talk hockey. All the contract extension buzz right now has been about William Nylander in Toronto. But there are several other star players around the league right now on expiring deals like Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. Dave, what do you think the latest is on his future staying in the Steel City?

Pagnotta: “Well, yeah, you hit it . I mean, Nylander and the Leafs stealing a lot of headlines, but Guentzel is a key player that is set to become an eligible, to become an unrestricted free agent in July and he is a key contributor for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins make Jake Guentzel available?

And as much as he loves it in Pittsburgh and has built chemistry both on and off the ice with Sidney Crosby, I can tell you right now no contract negotiations taking place between the Penguins and Guenztel’s camp and his agent Ben Hankinson. Kind of status quo at the moment.

And my understanding is that Guentzel was comfortable waiting this out. He wants to understand and have a clearer picture as to what the future, both short and long term, of the Pittsburgh Penguins is going to be if he does sign a long-term extension with the club, be it a 6, 7, 8-year deal. He wants to know what’s the game plan for the duration of guys like Crosby Malkin and Letang. How’s the team going to compete? What’s the direction, and then beyond that, what’s the rest of the direction for this club?

So don’t be surprised if things get pushed to the offseason before things start to get significant between the Penguins and Guentzal’s camp. That’s not to say the Penguins can’t turn around and present him an offer that’s just too good to refuse. But as of now, as of today, he’s going to wait things out and then see how this team not only performs this season, then get a better understanding of what the direction is before he commits long-term.

NHL Rumors: Penguins and Jake Guentzel in Wait and See Mode

Coyle: “He is gonna get paid, that’s for sure.”