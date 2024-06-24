NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel, Boston Bruins, and the Potential Destinations for Mitch Marner

Pump the brakes on Jake Guentzel to …

Taj: Friday morning Rick Dhaliwal said/was told to pump the brakes on the Jake Guentzel to Vancouver speculation. The Carolina Hurricanes are still trying to re-sign him and there is lots of interest from other teams as well.

The Boston Bruins are making progress with an RFA goalie

Mark Divver: The Boston Bruins and pending RFA goaltender Brandon Bussi are making progress on a new deal according to a source. It’s expected to get done soon.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make regarding Mitch Marner, and Marner himself would have a tough decision to make if they approached him about waiving his no-movement clause.

If the Maple Leafs get an offer they like, and if Marner agrees to waive his NMC, the team may want an extension included and that number could hit $12 million per season.

Teams that should/could be interested.

Vegas Golden Knights – Would Vegas be willing to include defenseman Shea Theodore, who has a year left at $5.2 million? Goaltender Logan Thompson has a year left as well.

Carolina Hurricanes – If they can’t re-sign Jake Guentzel. Seth Jarvis seems unrealistic but Martin Necas would make sense. The Leafs could ask about Andrei Svechnikov.

Nashville Predators – The Predators don’t want to trade Juuse Saros (yet). Forwards Luke Evangelista and Tommy Novak, defenseman Dante Fabbro and draft picks might interest the Leafs.

Utah Hockey Club – Would Marner even want to go there? Trade options could include forwards Lawson Crouse, Barrett Hayton, Dylan Guenther, and maybe goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Seattle Kraken – Would they part with Shane Wright? Defensemen that might interest the Leafs include Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson, and Will Borgen. They have the No. 8 pick. The Leafs may not see a game-changing piece there.

Buffalo Sabres – Could they make a divisional deal? The Leafs could ask for Dylan Cozens. LHD Mattias Samuelsson and maybe goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Sabres have picks and prospects.

Anaheim Ducks – Goaltender John Gibson with some salary retained, maybe Trevor Zegras. They have some defensive prospects coming up. Would Marner consider Anaheim?

Chicago Blackhawks – Connor Murphy or maybe, with salary retained, Seth Jones. This idea of playing with Connor Bedard might intrigue Marner.