NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, and 10 Prospects Who Could Get Traded

Reports of Jake Guentzel rejecting a contract offer recently are inaccurate

David Pagnotta: There have been some reports that Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA forward received/rejected a six-year contract offer from the team are inaccurate according to a team source. There are no ongoing contract talks.

Dallas Stars GM on whether they need to trade for a defenseman

Mike Heika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill last week when asked if they need to acquire another defenseman before the trade deadline.

“I think it will be determined in the next month. You always need depth and that’s something we’ve always placed emphasis on. If you want to have a long run, you need depth everywhere, but especially on defense. You just need to be prepared, because you can never have enough healthy defensemen.”

aNHL Rumors: Goaltending Continues To Be Intriguing Especially Around New Jersey

Followed up with if adding a right-handed defenseman would be a priority.

“It depends on what’s available. It would be nice to have the balance between lefties and righties, but you just have to see what’s out there.”

Buffalo Sabres GM has talked to teams multiple times but a lot are still on the fence

Jason Moser of Buffalo Hockey Now: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he’s already had second, third, and fourth talks with teams about potential trades. Adams:

“I go to bed exhausted. I’m not happy…we’ll do everything we can to get better.”

Adams adds that “a lot of teams are on the fence” and that “some movement may have to wait until the offseason.”

10 NHL prospects that could be traded

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: 10 NHL prospects who could possibly be traded at the deadline, either as a part of package for a team looking to make a run or someone who may need a change of scenery.

Philip Broberg – Edmonton Oilers – Defenseman – 22 years old

Alex Turcotte – Los Angeles Kings – Center – 22 years old

Ville Heinola – Winnipeg Jets – Defenseman – 22 years old

Yaroslav Askarov – Nashville Predators – Goaltender – 22 years old

Johnny Beecher – Boston Bruins – Center – 22 years old

Oskar Olausson – Colorado Avalanche – Left Wing – 21 years old

Matyas Sapovaliv – Vegas Golden Knigths – Center – 19 years old

NHL Rumors: Scouting the Leafs-Islanders, and the Pressure on the Maple Leafs

Jonatan Berggren – Detroit Red Wings – Right Wing – 23 years old

Seamus Casey – New Jersey Devils – Defenseman – 20 years old

Scott Morrow – Carolina Hurricanes – Defenseman – 21 years old