NHL Rumors: Jake Virtanen’s Salary Next Year Is A Problem

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 radio on earlier this week on where the Canucks and Ducks are with a Jake Virtanen – Danton Heinen potential package deal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think we all kind of got carried away on Saturday with that one. I don’t think it was even that close, I have to tell you Pat. I think I first mentioned on Tuesday last week that I heard Virtanen to the Ducks and that they were trying to work it out. But if you look at the situation, Virtanen is a million less than Heinen this year, and while Heinen doesn’t have a contract next year, Virtanen’s is $3.4. That’s cash not cap. Thats’s cash. I think the two teams are like dollar for dollar. They want dollar for dollar, and they couldn’t get it there.

I was told it was never a one-for-one. They were talking about other players. One of the players that I think Anaheim might have talked about in there was Derek Grant. That was one rumbling I heard. But it wasn’t anything that the two sides could agree on.

So, they may try again. Obviously, they’ve tried several times over the past week, but on Saturday I just heard people weren’t very optimistic.”