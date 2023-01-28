NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun And More Calgary Flames

Jakob Chychrun Trade Destinations

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Bill Armstrong made it known that Jakob Chychrun is likely out the door. What can he get for the defenseman? The blueliner comes in at $4.6 million and could be available for three playoff runs. Who is interested?

Los Angeles Kings: The Kings want Chychrun as long as the sun shines. Los Angeles possesses enough assets to make a deal. How deep do they want to go into the prospect pool? They need a defender who can boost their scoring at the least while playing some defense.

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton needs a defender like Chychrun five minutes ago. To maximize the window with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, they must have some dynamic production from the blue line. Cost is more an issue than what is there on defense. One must spend to win especially Edmonton.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues seem odd here. Even though they may step back, moving for Chychrun helps in the longer term. That contract is key. There is time to make a deal if Arizona fails in other places.

Ottawa Senators: Ottawa looks to add from a long-term perspective too. They have enough prospects to make a deal happen and would have flexibility. Health is a risk given Ottawa’s track record.

Buffalo Sabres: Some argue Buffalo is in this now and in the long-term. Acquiring Chychrun makes little sense unless the Sabres feel they need a buffer behind Rasmus Dahlin. It appears like Buffalo is more focused on a forward like Timo Meier.

Columbus Blue Jackets: See St. Louis and Ottawa able as Columbus will sell what it has but could try and rebuild faster to complement players like Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau.

A Quick Calgary Flames Playbook

Frank Seravalli Of The Daily Faceoff: What could the Calgary Flames need at or before March 3rd. The NHL Trade Deadline comes quickly. Though maybe Jakob Chychrun or Bo Horvat is attainable, the Flames have wants.

Those include a top-six scoring winger with speed and find out about Oliver Kylington. Vladimir Tarasenko still has some speed and can score. Ivan Barbashev carries potential but his compete level is like a yo-yo. James van-Riemsdyk is out there. Max Domi comes cheap and has versatility.

Brad Treliving faces some questions and has prospects like Poirier, Yan Kuznetsov, and Emilio Petersen. Add in $4-6.5 million of cap space and 2023 top-two picks and the Flames have some room.