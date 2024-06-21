NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, and Nikita Zadorov

Plenty of teams interested in Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun

The Fourth Period: Among the teams reportedly linked to Jakub Chychrun are the Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Shawn Simpson: The rumors linking the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakub Chychrun make sense.

“Jake is a good man and leader. Sometimes that can’t emerge in certain situations. The Hawks really need it.”

Can the Vancouver Canucks find a way to keep Nikita Zadorov?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on if there’s a chance the Vancouver Canucks are able to find a way to re-sign defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “All right, Elliotte, let’s talk about the Canucks. You had a lot of good information as you always do. On Friday, you said that you know, you thought they were out on Zadorov, but now there might be a final offer coming for Zadorov. What are you hearing on Zadorov?”

Friedman: “I think it’s most likely that they won’t be able to keep him but I don’t think it’s impossible.

Look, I think, I think in a perfect world, in a perfect world, Zadorov would like to stay in Vancouver. I think he really likes it. I think he’s, look, he’s bounced around. He knows a good situation when he sees it. And he knows that Tocchet likes him and the organization likes him.

But as I’ve said a couple of times, I also think that you know, he’s willing to take a little bit less to stay in Vancouver but there’s a limit. And so I think that’s where it is.

Now. I had said last week, I thought it wasn’t going to happen and someone told me, ‘hold on. It’s not over yet.’ And I just don’t know where that sounds right now. I was expecting the two sides to talk.

I don’t know how likely it is but I, I refuse to close the door a 100%. Because the one thing I really do believe is, I think the player really does like Vancouver and would like if it was possible to make it work there.”