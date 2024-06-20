NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, and Chris Tanev

The Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers talking

Travis Yost: Though it may take until closer to the NHL draft next weekend, it’s believed the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers have the framework of a trade in place.

Anthony Di Marco: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Senators were after Scott Laughton. Have been told that the Senators have had an interest in Laughton for years.

NHL Rumors: 12 Potential Buyout Candidates This Offseason

It’s going to be a hot market for Chris Tanev if he gets to July 1st

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman when asked if the Vancouver Canucks will be in on pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “Hey Elliotte, Chris Tanev, you know him well. And you know that this guy if he hits the market July 1st is going to do really well. What are you hearing about Tanev right now, Chris?”

Friedman: “I have to check and see in on Dallas. I know they were hoping to try to keep him. But I heard the market for him was very high. I don’t know that Vancouver is going to be able to do it.

I think there’s gonna be teams like Toronto and Ottawa and others who are going to be interested and they’re going to be in. So I think he’s got a very, very hot market. And I have to, reminds me, Rick, I’ve got some homework to do. I gotta check back on, if anything was going on with him in Dallas, but hot market I was told.”

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau is a trade and buyout candidate

The Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken talking as part of the Sens master plans?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: A league executive said the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken have talked about forward Brandon Tanev. Tanev has a year left at $3.5 million.

It’s believed the Senators will make a push for defenseman Chris Tanev if he hits the open market on July 1st.

The Senators continue to try and trade forward Mathieu Joseph and his two years at $2.95 million. They aren’t looking for much of a return.