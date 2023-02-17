NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov

The Coyotes aren’t interested in taking back a contract beyond an ELC

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Arizona Coyotes aren’t willing to take back any contract that isn’t an entry-level deal.

“So, the perfect scenario for the Coyotes is to get draft picks, to get prospects and, at worst, a player on his entry-level contract. Now, teams have expressed the interest required to make that deal, but they also need some money to move along to make all of the mechanics work. So far that hasn’t been the case as far as Arizona is concerned.”

Friedman likes the Kings and Blue Jackets as the top teams to land Jakob Chychrun

NHL Network: Kevin Weekes and Elliotte Friedman on Jakob Chychrun and a little Vladislav Gavrikov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Weekes: “Certainly a lot interest in Jake Chychrun, we know that around the league. In your estimation, give us the two teams that you think are most likely to land him?”

Friedman: “Well I should ask you the same question, you got a lot of good stuff out there Kevin. So, you don’t need to ask me, you can probably give a better opinion.

I do think there’s been a dance going on between the Kings and Chychrun for a while. I think it’s been on and off. I think the Kings have a standing offer for him and obviously, it hasn’t gotten it done.

Look, I think the Kings really like him. They’re looking for a lefty. They like the term.

I heard one of the reasons the Kings are so big on Gavrikov is they don’t want a rental. They want someone who they can sign, and until they know they can sign someone like that, that’s why they’re in on Chychrun.

The other team I’ve talked about a lot in the last couple days, and this one will take some massaging, is I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Chychrun got sat out and then Gavrikov got sat out.

The Blue Jackets like Chychrun. They like the idea of getting a player for term. If they move Gavrikov before Chychrun is traded, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them pitch Arizona and say, ‘look, we got a lot of assets here, and now we’ve got more. Could we do this deal?’

So those are the two teams I’m looking at right now. I always assume though Kevin, there’s other teams out there I haven’t figured out.

David Pagnotta: Just a reminder that Vladislav Gavrikov’s agent does have permission to talk to teams about a contract extension.

For trade-related reasons

TSN: Chris Johnston says there are some agents and people in the industry that aren’t happy with the scratching of Jakob Chrchrun and Vladislav Gavrikov for trade-related reasons and as of their teams aren’t close on a deal. Chychrun’s missed three games and Gavrikov two.

“So, from a practical standpoint, I don’t know what can be done to legislate it. Obviously, teams can make their roster decisions as they see fit, but if one or both of these guys sit until March 3rd, I think we’re going to see more conversation on this practice.”