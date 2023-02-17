NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-CAR, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and the Montreal Canadiens

Scouting the Canadiens and Hurricanes

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes game include the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals and the Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers didn’t have a trade worked out but were able to clear room for Kailer Yamamoto

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: As of last night the Edmonton Oilers didn’t have a trade worked out so they will be demoting Dylan Holloway and Vincent Desharnais (both are waiver exempt) so that they have activated Kailer Yamamoto from the IR.

The Blues have some defensemen that might interest teams

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that the St. Louis Blues have already moved Vladimir Tarasenko, forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Ivan Barbashev are getting interest and they could consider moving a defenseman.

“It is possible when you look at the list here, you’re looking at a list of guys that all have long-term contracts. We highlight Colton Parayko, not just because he’s a right shot , but primarily because of (7 X $6.5M) and also because he’s drawing the most interest among those defencemen.

It’s a good group: Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Leddy. All of those have no trade clauses, so it is a little bit complicated, but it’s also very possible St. Louis moves a defenceman.”

A quieter deadline for the Montreal Canadiens

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says the Montreal Canadiens were active last year but so far this year they’ve been quiet, partly due to two of their top trade candidates in Joel Edmundson and Sean Monahan having been injured.

Teams are concerned about how long Monahan’s been out and Edmundson’s been dealing with back issues. There is interest and with a year left, they don’t have to trade Edmundson.

“Then there’s Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin. The reality is there still isn’t a lot of interest, if at all, in Jonathan Drouin. Dadonov is a little different – starting to hear some teams maybe say, ‘Hey, if we don’t get the top players on our list, maybe we’ll come back and call you closer to .’ Dadonov has played a lot better of late.”