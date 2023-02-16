NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Maple Leafs should go all-in if they want to win a round

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Toronto Maple Leafs currently may not have the pieces to win a playoff round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but if they go all-in at that deadline, that could change things.

To make an impact, they’d likely have to offer up their 2023 first-round pick and/or Matthew Knies. They need to get better now, not next year or three years down the road.

Vladislav Gavrikov would improve their blue line. Ryan O’Reilly for help up front.

Randip Janda: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko said that he was frustrated to hear the comments that he wanted out of Vancouver and said that they are not true and that he didn’t say that.

No way the Canucks would buyout Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Donnie & Dhali: Jeff Patterson on the Donnie & Dhali show on what the Vancouver Canucks can do with Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Where it goes from here? I don’t believe they’re going to buy him out. i just think it’s too big a check to write to make the guy go away.

It’s easy for people to scream, “buy him out.” That’s not your money. That’s not your pen that you have to sign that check.

So, can they find ways to shelter him, but it’s crazy that were talking about having to shelter a guy that’s making the money that he is. And it’s not like he’s 35 or 36. That’s the problem. His decline has come on so quickly here, and yet there is so much term and money left on that contract.

So, it really is an issue cause this team can defend and unfortunately he continues to play top-four minutes and is absolutely part of the problems that have gone on with this hockey club this season.

(OEL has a $7.26 million cap hit for four more years with a no-movement clause.)