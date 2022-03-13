NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun, Tyler Motte, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The asking price for Chychrun is off the charts

Greg Whyshynski: Had an NHL GM say yesterday that the asking price for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is going to be off the charts. It’s not just going to be a “1st and two top prospects.” The Coyotes are trying to swing for the fences.

David Dwork: This is the same as has heard about the asking price in any talks the Florida Panthers have had. Unless the asking price comes down, Chychrun won’t be heading to Florida.

Lightning eyeing Motte

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte is one player we keep hearing.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the teams that has shown a lot of interest lately. They could see him as Barclay Goodrow type add. The Lightning are in Vancouver on Sunday.

It likely going to be a quiet trade deadline for the Penguins

Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins fans shouldn’t count on a busy trade deadline according to president of hockey operations Brian Burke.

“We’re probably not going to be able to do much,” Burke told the Post-Gazette on Sunday. “We’re capped out. I can’t imagine we’re going to do something big or noisy at the deadline.”

The Penguins have about $127,00 in cap space.

The Penguins are home to the Hurricanes and are

“The issue is we’re capped out,” Burke said. “You say to yourself, ‘Well, cash out; cash in. We could move a player and create cap space.’ But we like our team. We like our players. We’re not in a hurry to move anyone. So we may well have a very quiet deadline. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Mike Matheson carries a $4.875 million cap hit on the third pairing. His name has been speculated recently and Burke brought up his name unprompted.

“Some would say, well, we could move Mike Matheson,” Burke said. “We have no intention of moving Mike Matheson. We like him as a player. We like him as a person. We haven’t even talked about Mike Matheson because we love the guy.”

Burke said they love Jason Zucker ($5.5 million) and Marcus Pettersson ($4 million).