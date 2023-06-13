NHL Rumors: Jakob Markstrom, Carter Hart, and RFAs who may not get qualified

On Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast: “I just wonder at the very least if Calgary and Markstrom have a conversation and Markstrom has complete control and I know this is going to burn up the city of Calgary but I just don’t think Conroy is doing his job if he doesn’t at least have that conversation.”

Carter Hart speculation

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

“Lot of people are talking Buffalo and I think Buffalo is just going to be rumoured in every goaltender deal until they come out and say either we’re making a trade or we’re going with what we have.”

“I heard some people talk about Ottawa, that was denied to me.”

Jason Gregor: Jordan Hall of NBC Sports on TSN 1260 radio on the Hart rumors: “If they are seriously open to trading to Carter Hart, then they are committed to a rebuild. But I think the rumblings about Hart are premature.”

RFAs who may not get qualified

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at some pending RFAs who may not get qualified by their current team. They would become unrestricted if not qualified. It’s also possible that a player doesn’t get qualified, but re-signs back with the team at a different number.

Player – Team – Qualifying offer owed

Too Much to Keep

1. MacKenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils – $3.36 million

2. Jesse Puljujarvi – Carolina Hurricanes – $3 million

3. Denis Gurianov – Montreal Canadiens – $2.9 million

4. Max Comtois – Anaheim Ducks – $2.45 million

5. Ethan Bear – Vancouver Canucks – $2.2 million

Arbitration Case Looming

1 Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins – $1.15 million – Arbitration could be between $2.25 and $3 million.

2. Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken – $945,000 – Arbitration could be between $2.5 and $3 million.

3. Tyson Jost – Buffalo Sabres – $2.25 – Arbitration could be between $2.5 and $3 million.

4. Noah Gregor – San Jose Sharks – $997,500 – Arbitration could be between $1.25 and $1.75 million.

5. Zack MacEwen – Los Angeles Kings – $971,250 – Arbitration could be between $950,000 and $1.25 million.

Organizational Depth

Others who may not get qualified – Dylan Coghlan (Carolina Hurricanes), Logan Brown (St. Louis Blues) and Kieffer Bellows (Philadelphia Flyers).