NHL Rumors: Jakob Vrana, and the Calgary Flames

Someone may be interested in trading for Jakub Vrana

Colton David of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Steven Ellis on Daily Faceoff Live on if Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will get trade interest after he cleared waivers.

Seravalli notes that there were a lot of people surprised that Vrana didn’t get claimed off waivers.

Ellis adds that you have to wonder what the relationship is between the Wings and Vrana now. Is there something else going on behind the scenes? He’s been through the players assistance program. Will they give him another shot as he was an important player for them before?

Seravalli’s adds that teams are intrigued and spoke to one team who internally talked about trading for him.

“The suggestion I made was, it sort of feels like that relationship is indeed broken; why not offer up a deal that involves Detroit retaining $1.8 or $1.9 million or whatever the number is that equates to a buyout for Vrana?

Maybe that’s something that would be palatable for Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings if they could get something back in return for him. So for that team you don’t take Vrana on at full price, you get him for a bit of a discount on the cap and a player that can contribute in a big way if you treat him the right when it comes to Stanley Cup playoff time. ”

The Flames are holding out hope for Oliver Kylington and a top-nine forward

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington has been back in Sweden since training camp dealing with a family/personal issue. Flames GM Brad Treliving since giving up on the idea of Kylington rejoining the Flames at some point this season.

“I’m not. We’ve purposely not talked about that, and wanted to support Oliver and give him his space, but I’m not there yet.

You hope you get him back, but we’re going to give him his space until told otherwise. … We’ve missed him all year.”

The Flames went into the season with the idea of adding a top-nine forward and that hasn’t changed according to Treliving.

“No I don’t think it has changed.

That’s still an area, if you look at our group and the way it has performed, another forward in that top 9 group is something we could use. Whether that’s internal or external is yet to be seen.”

Treliving’s contract is up at the end of season and he was asked if there have been any contract talks yet.

“We’ve had some conversations. We’ll see where it gets to.”