NHL Rumors: James Neal, Nick Bjugstad, and the Ottawa Senators

Is a James Neal buyout even a possibility?

Jonathan Willis: This goes against the grain but Daniel Nugent-Bowman concurs with Willis that Neal should be bought out sooner rather than later. However, one line rings a bell.

“When you look at the structure of their contracts, one guy can be bought out and one guy can’t.”

Again, this refers to the difference between the Neal contract and the Milan Lucic deal. The article references a few other points and reasons along the way. With a flat cap for next season, teams expect to feel even more pain. Edmonton enjoys a leverage over their free agents that most teams do not have.

Buying out Neal saves Edmonton $3.8 million and gives them a few more options when it comes to spending. Ken Holland has said no but it has to be pondered at the least.

Nick Bjugstad deal beginning of Pittsburgh Penguins remake?

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: A Bjugstad deal err dumping of his salary serves one main purpose. This allows Pittsburgh to be more of a player in free agency next month. The move freed up $2.05 million in cap space and was the first move of what could be several transactions.

Matt Murray figures to be jettisoned out of Pittsburgh and possibly very soon. That will not help their cap situation so expect other moves to be made. The ending from the previous two seasons forces Rutherford’s normally steady hand.

Mark Borowecki not the only change for the Ottawa Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Borowecki testing free agency surprises few people but expect more changes which could surprise some. Pierre Dorion, Ottawa’s general manager, has 13 picks in this year’s draft including nine during the first three rounds.

Combine this with a lot of cap space and Ottawa sets up well for next month’s draft and then free agent period. Ottawa could sign several players including a center and a defender at the very least.

With Craig Anderson expected to test the free agent market, Dorion is combing the market for a goaltending option. If Anders Nilsson cannot play next season then the general manager must find a goaltender ASAP.

Then, there is Anthony Duclair, who is a restricted free agent. He may not cost as much as first thought but several other RFA’s await. Ottawa must be careful.