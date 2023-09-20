NHL Rumors: Jamie Drysdale, Trevor Zegras, and Shane Pinto

Latest on Ducks talks with Jamie Drysdale

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks and RFA defenseman Jamie Drysdale are still working on a deal and are not close according to Pierre LeBrun.

“Drysdale – his agent Dave Gagner is in Anaheim trying to hammer out a deal but still not close as of Tuesday morning – we’ll see where that goes as that’s another important signing for the Ducks.”

Latest on Ducks talks with Trevor Zegras

TSN: There is still a gap between the Anaheim Ducks and RFA forward Trevor Zegras according to Pierre LeBrun. The sides know the term and it’s just the money left.

“Zegras is the face of the franchise, an offensive star, and what I can tell you is there’s still a tangible gap in talks between the Anaheim Ducks and his representative Pat Brisson. My understanding is they’ve agreed on term, they’re both willing to do a three-year deal, but they’re far apart on the average annual value, so let’s see where that goes. There was another conversation on Tuesday between the two sides which is a positive.”

Latest on Senators talks with Shane Pinto

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said Shane Pinto has an $875,000 qualifying offer from the Ottawa Senators that he’s not going to sign. The Senators don’t have the cap room.

“The problem is general manager Pierre Dorion – they don’t have a lot of money in the cap to give him more than that so that’s at a stand still right now but very positive talks, that thing can get done at any time as long as the Senators can find a bit more money to pay Pinto.”

Darren Dreger adds that Pinto is a key piece to their roster in the third-line center slot. There’ll be new ownership and some heat on GM Pierre Dorion and coach DJ Smith. Teams are being told they aren’t trading Pinto.

“… but teams have inquired about Pinto: Philadelphia Flyers, other clubs were told they’re not trading him, he’s too important.”