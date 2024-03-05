NHL Rumors: The latest on the Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Walker and Nick Seeler 

David Pagnotta: On Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

“You mentioned Sean Walker, quick update there. There is no update. They’re still waiting to see how things go. It’s been a little bit quiet on both sides. As they tried to navigate a contract extension in Philadelphia between the Flyers and Walker’s camp.

They’re also trying to do it with Nick Seeler on a four year extension. We’ll see kind of how all of that unfolds.

They’re also looking at four years for Sean Walker. I think his camp would be looking at five. So we’ll see if they can bridge that gap. Otherwise, Walker seems like a great candidate to be moved if they can’t get that extension.”

Frank Seravalli: Although there are still a few days before the trade deadline, it seems unlikely that the Flyers will be re-signing both Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

They have a good idea now of what it would cost to do so. They take trade offers and then weigh what they could get for them by trading versus extending.

One of the two will likely be traded.

Anthony Di Marco: The Flyers are still going over all their options with pending UFA defensemen Nick Seeler and Sean Walker.

A final decision on what to do with both can’t be made until they know the cost/terms to re-sign them or what returns they could get for either.

David Pagnotta: “Further to ADM here, the sense is the Flyers have an idea on what’ll take to get both players signed, but they’re taking trade inquiries to see if anyone knocks their socks off for either defenceman. From the players side, it’s been quiet since the weekend.”

