NHL Trade: Ottawa Trades Vladimir Tarsenko To Florida

The Florida Panthers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators.

Tarasenko traded to the Florida Panthers. Draft picks expected return. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

The Senators are retaining 50 percent of Tarasenko’s salary. In the offseason, he signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Senators. In addition, the Panthers are sending a conditional 2024 Fourth Pick in the 2024 NHL Draft along with a 3rd Round Pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ottawa retains 50 percent on Tarasenko in the trade with Florida.

Going to Ottawa from Florida:

2024 4th RD pick (which becomes 2026 3rd RD pick if Panthers win Cup)

2025 3rd Rd pick — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

The condition of the fourth-round pick in 2024 is it becomes a third-round pick if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

As part of the deal with the Senators, Tarasenko received a no-movement clause. He controlled a lot of where he wanted to go. Tarasenko was only going to be a contender, and he wanted to be closer to his family, who lives in Florida.

As I noted earlier, Florida making a hard push here and this is Tarasenko’s preferred destination. His family makes its home in the area. #Sens https://t.co/mevT63QQ0a — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 6, 2024

Several teams were involved in the Tarasenko sweepstakes, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers.



But outside of the Rangers, the Oilers, Hurricanes, and Golden Knights are also in on Jake Guentzel. So, do they turn their attention to another player as a Plan C or D since their Plan B is off the board?

This season with the Senators, Tarasenko has 41 points (17 goals and 24 assists) in 57 games. He is all about the offense and will add depth to the Panthers in their top-six and power play.

Vladimir Tarasenko: all the offense, none of the defense. He should be a great fit in Florida, another offensive weapon added to an already stacked group. pic.twitter.com/N0eDuHV7kV — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) March 6, 2024

Things were heating up in the trade market in the morning between the Panthers and Senators regarding Tarasenko. Per Darren Dreger on the Rod Pedersen Show, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if Panthers GM Bill Zito was in on something big—and he may not be finished.

This is the second time Tarasenko has moved before the deadline in two years. Last year, St. Louis traded him to the New York Rangers.

The Panthers brought Tarasenko in for the playoffs as they look to win the Stanley Cup. In 97 playoff games, he has 64 points (44 goals and 20 assists) with the Blues and Rangers.