NHL Rumors: Tom Fitzgerald Admits Devils Are In the Market For A Goalie

New Jersey Devils President and general manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media on Tuesday morning after relieving head coach Lindy Ruff of his duties on Monday evening.

The Devils last stretch, especially their trip through California was a determining factor as to why he let go of the head coach. However, he held the whole team accountable for their shortcomings this season. But the reality of the situation was the Devils needed a change.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils

Fitzgerald admitted that it was on him to make the team better. It starts between the pipes. He knows the Devils goaltending has not been good enough this season. Fitzgerald admitted in the press conference the Devils are in the market for a goaltender.

“Our goalies are listening to me right now, and that’s tough for me. But the reality is, yes, I am in the market. Is the right person out there for the right price without mortgaging the future but understanding the short game here? I am not ignoring that, to be quite honest,” Tom Fitzgerald said during his media availability on Tuesday.

“I’m not sitting there thinking, ‘Oh it’s all great.’ No, our goaltending has not been good enough. Yes, that’s on me to go and try to upgrade. I wish it was as easy as said than done. But I’m trying to do the right thing for the organization in the short window but with the big window in my mind.”

The Devils have been linked to several goalies this season including Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, Nashville’s Juuse Saros, Columbus’s Elvis Merzlikins, Anaheim’s John Gibson along with Jake Allen, Kaapo Kahkohnen, Linus Ullmark, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom Solves Devils Goaltending Needs

The reality of the situation is the market has shrunk for the Devils. As NHLRumors.com has cited, the Devils and Flames had a deal in place for Markstrom before that fell through. The Devils and Nashville Predators have discussed Juuse Saros as well. They were in on Connor Hellebuyck, but could not close the deal.

Could the Flames and Devils revisit this trade after the loss by Calgary to Seattle on Monday night? Potentially. However, if something does not come together within the next three days, they can discuss it in the offseason.

While Fitzgerald believes in his goalies, the reality of the situation is he needs to address it whether that is in the short term or long term, the next little stretch will determine that.

However, Tom Fitzgerald knows he will be upgrading that position in the offseason.