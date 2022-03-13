NHL Rumors: Jeremy Swayman, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Bruins Swayman off limits

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are still big game hunting 10 days out from the trade deadline. Players like Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakub Chychrun or San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl will come at a high cost. Those teams would be interested in Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman or prospect Fabian Lysell.

A source said that Swayman is “off limits”.

“I can tell you this now, I’m so sure that Swayman won’t be traded, I’ll take care of your St. Patrick’s Day weekend tab if he is, just send me the receipt after,” the source cracked to yours truly. “He’s off limits. Honestly, I really don’t think Swayman was ever available. Did teams like the Coyotes ask for him? Of course, they did. But, I think that was just them just doing their job and driving the price up before negotiating.”

Where will Fleury finish the season?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts Podcast on where Marc-Andre Fleury could finish the season.

Friedman: (Kyle) Dubas has a big decision to make here. Like, this is what I’ve heard about a (Marc-Andre) fleury. I’ve heard Fleury has said that he will only go somwhere if he thinks A) it’s good for his family and B) where he thinks he can win.

I don’t necessarily think it’s got anything to do with his trade list or no-trade list. I think A) Chicago said, you’re going to handle it the way you’re comfortable, adn B) does he think he can win somewhere?

If Toronto wants to go down that road, then Fleury’s going to have to get asked, does he think he can win in Toronto? Plus also, can they make a deal?

I really do believe that one of the things with Fleury that is possible, this is my opinion, is that he might want to finish in Pittsburgh. Does he worry that, you know, he can’t cross that line and go to the Capitals. I don’t know that Colorado is realistic for him. I mean, this who Vegas situation is wild, but they’ve denied they’re going down that path.

But like a couple of other GMs have said, is there really a difference-maker available for what it’s going to cost you.”