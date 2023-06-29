NHL Rumors: Jesper Fast, Max Domi, Ryan Reaves, Noah Hanifin, and Travis Sanheim

Jesper Fast looking for three or four years

Andy Stickland: Pending UFA forward Jesper Fast is looking for a three or four-year deal. He’ll be of interest for a number of teams.

Max Domi and Luke Glendening likely going to free agency

David Pagnotta: It’s sounding like Dallas Stars pending UFA forwards Max Domi and Luke Glendening will be hitting free agency.

NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be looking to add some toughness and grit?

Maple Leafs eyeing Ryan Reaves

Darren Dreger: Toronto Maple Leafs are considering Minnesota Wild pending UFA Ryan Reaves. They could use someone with his size.

Reaves should have options if he gets to free agency, including back in Minnesota.

NHL Watcher: Dreger on TSN: “Toronto would be appealing to the Ryan Reaves camp simply because this guy has so much personality on and off the ice, so it’s not just about that salary you are earning as an NHL player, maybe there is some financial dividends off the ice as well.”

Calgary has options with Noah Hanifin

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun on TSN on the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames: “Florida Panthers are one of the teams that have talked to Calgary a number of times about Noah Hanifin, Anthony Duclair would be the player in play going the other way if those two teams can get something done together.

My understanding is Calgary has a lot of options here, interest from other teams, so I’m not sure Florida is the top option so keep an eye on that end.”

NHL Rumors: Predators, Flyers, Flames, Panthers, and Wild

Flyers still looking to trade Travis Sanheim

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim: “We know that Danny Briere is trying to move Travis Sanheim primarily the reason is because the length of the contract, a NTC for the next 4 years kicks in on the weekend that’s a bit problematic when you’re going through a rebuild. Not a fit for Winnipeg.”