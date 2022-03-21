NHL Rumors: Jets, Canadiens, Sharks, Senators, and a Top 30 Trade Bait Board

Jets have an offer for Copp

Frank Seravalli: Have been told that Winnipeg Jets have a trade offer for Andrew Copp for two second-round picks.

Canadiens looking for prospects over picks?

Shaun Starr: Darren Dreger on TSN 690 radio on the Montreal Canadiens.

“Feel like Montreal almost prefers decent prospects now. Hughes was very interested in McBain. That tells me he’s looking at other prospects around the NHL.”

Sharks looking to move Cogliano

Pierre LeBrun: The San Jose Sharks hope to find a contending team that is interested in forward Andrew Cogliano. He’s a pending UFA that carries a $1 million cap hit and can kill penalties.

Teams calling the Senators about White

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White has term left on his deal but there are some teams that have called. He could be moved.

Wedgewood was looking for less than million

Craig Morgan: Believe that Scott Wedgewood was asking the Arizona Coyotes for under $1 million on a one-year deal before he was dealt to the Dallas Stars last night.

The Coyotes moves are showing that they are focusing on few years down the road.

Top 30 NHL trade bait board

