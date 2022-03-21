NHL Rumors: Jets, Canadiens, Sharks, Senators, and a Top 30 Trade Bait Board
Jets have an offer for Copp

Frank Seravalli: Have been told that Winnipeg Jets have a trade offer for Andrew Copp for two second-round picks.

Canadiens looking for prospects over picks?

Shaun Starr: Darren Dreger on TSN 690 radio on the Montreal Canadiens.

“Feel like Montreal almost prefers decent prospects now. Hughes was very interested in McBain. That tells me he’s looking at other prospects around the NHL.”

Sharks looking to move Cogliano

Pierre LeBrun: The San Jose Sharks hope to find a contending team that is interested in forward Andrew Cogliano. He’s a pending UFA that carries a $1 million cap hit and can kill penalties.

Teams calling the Senators about White

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White has term left on his deal but there are some teams that have called. He could be moved.

Wedgewood was looking for less than million

Craig Morgan: Believe that Scott Wedgewood was asking the Arizona Coyotes for under $1 million on a one-year deal before he was dealt to the Dallas Stars last night.

The Coyotes moves are showing that they are focusing on few years down the road.

Top 30 NHL trade bait board

TSN: Top 30 NHL trade bait board

PLAYER Team POS CAP HIT YEARS
1. Rickard Rakell  Ana RW $3.8M UFA
2. Max Domi  CBJ LW $5.3M UFA
3. Justin Braun  Phi RD $1.8M UFA
4. Andrew Copp  Wpg C $3.64M UFA
5. Tyler Motte  Van LW $1.2M UFA
6. Jakob Chychrun  Ari LD $4.6M 3
7. Jake DeBrusk *Re-signed  Bos LW $3.675M RFA
8. Carson Soucy  Sea LD $2.75M 1
9. Artturi Lehkonen  Mtl RW $2.3M RFA
10. Jacob Middleton  SJ LD $750K RFA
11. Colin Miller  Buf RD $3.875M UFA
12. John Klingberg  Dal RD $4.25M UFA
13. Calvin de Haan  Chi LD $4.55M UFA
14. Nick Leddy  Det LD $5.5M UFA
15. James Reimer  SJ G $2.25M 1
16. Johan Larsson  Ari C $1.4M UFA
17. Arizona Cap Space
18. Conor Garland  Van RW $4.95M 4
19. Josh Brown  Ott RD $1.2M UFA
20. Shea Weber‘s contract $7.9M 4
21. Andrew Cogliano  SJ C $1M UFA
22. Zach Sanford  Ott RW $2M UFA
23. Jack Roslovic  CBJ C $1.8M RFA
24. Damon Severson  NJ RD $4.2M 1
25. Pavel Zacha  NJ LW $2.25M RFA
26. Brett Kulak  Mtl LD $1.85M UFA
27. Zdeno Chara  NYI LD $750K UFA
28. Mark Pysyk  Buf RD $900K UFA
29. Jeff Petry  Mtl RD $6.25M 3
30. Brock Boeser  Van RW $5.875M RFA

 