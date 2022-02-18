NHL Rumors: Joe Pavelski, John Klingberg, Pierre Dorion, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Stars won’t be selling Pavelski and Klingberg

Sean Shapiro: Let’s put a stop the Joe Pavelski and John Klingberg trade talk. The Dallas Stars are still in the playoff race and a GM who needs them to make the playoffs and an owner who is looking for some playoff revenue. They are not going to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Dorion watching the Jets-Kraken

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion was in Winnipeg last night to watch Jets play the Seattle Kraken. Probably just a regular scouting mission.

They would still like to add to their roster but that is more likely to come in the offseason.

Fleury hasn’t spoken to the Blackhawks about a potential trade yet

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury believes his agent Allen Walsh has spoken to the team but he hasn’t. Fleury’s name has been in the rumor mill of late.

“I haven’t personally . No, not much to add to that. I’m sure we will, right? But the deadline’s still weeks away, a month away. Still got a lot of time.”

The pending UFA carries a $7 million cap hit.

“If, if, I move, I would love a chance to win,” Fleury said. “That’s what I play for and that’s what I love. But like I said, it’s still a big if at this point.”

The 37-year old is looking to play at least one more season.

“I don’t have that much left, right? So enjoy this season and hopefully next season again,” Fleury said. “After that, I don’t know.”

McCrimmon shoots down Fleury rumor

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on the Marc-Andre Fleury trade rumors.

“There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all,” McCrimmon said. “I wouldn’t normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen.”