NHL Rumors: Joel Quenneville, Winnipeg Jets, and the New York Rangers

Joel Quenneville will be back coaching, and the Winnipeg Jets will look for center depth and they’ll need to make a decision on Nikolaj Ehlers

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: (mailbag) Back in July, Joel Quenneville was cleared by the NHL to return to coaching. There weren’t any openings at the time, but he’ll be a top candidate when the next openings come up. Expect him to be coaching in the NHL by next season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Winnipeg Jets added some depth at center before the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers is in the final year of his contract and they’ll need to make a decision on the pending UFA. The sides appear to be okay with playing it out but it’s something to keep an eye on.

NHL Network: Kevin Weekes on the New York Rangers pending free agent goaltender, Igor Sheskertin and what he is worth.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Hey, when it’s all said and done, he will be the highest-paid goalie in league history. And I think just based on the timing, he’s very deserving of that now, at this point in time.

As I said initially when I first broke this story, that deal, the offer of 88, eight years, $11 million a year, times eight. As I said, $88 million would make him the highest-paid goalie of all time. That eclipses Carey Price‘s 10 and a half million that he had, and deservedly so.

I think the big challenge is for Igor and the Rangers. This is happening for him playing as a member of the York Rangers. That are a Stanley Cup contending team. They’re a cap spending team.

And ultimately, could he push and should he push to get $12 (million)? Sure, why not? Should he push to get 12 and a half? Sure he can make the case, but I don’t think that helps their team as such, just based on where they are cap wise. Although that’s not his responsibility. Boiler, if you want to win, you need other good pieces around you, too.

So to me, I think ultimately this gets resolved with a number with an 11 on it. Whether it’s $11.5 {$11.6 million, $11.7 million). That’s my thought. I don’t think it goes to 12. Yeah, I don’t think it goes to 12. Could be wrong.”