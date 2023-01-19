NHL Rumors: John Klingberg, and Pending RFAs who will be UFAs in a year

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Ducks have John Klingberg‘s no-trade list as he waits as trade bait

Lisa Dillman of the Whillier Daily News: John Klingberg signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Anaheim Ducks this past offseason and is well aware that he is trade bait.

“I know I’m going to be trade bait too. See what happens. I’ll take it day by day. I’m just looking at my own game. I haven’t been happy with the way I’ve played here. It’s been a lot different than I thought it would be.”

Klingberg said he gave his 10-team no-trade list to the Ducks about four or five days before January 1st when his no-movement clause was to expire. He’s looking for a chance to win or play a big role to prove himself.

On pending RFAs who are a year from being a UFA

Gord Miller: Twitter thread on players who are pending restricted free agents, how have a large qualifying offer due and are one year away from being an unrestricted free agent.

” This year’s list includes Timo Meier (SJ, $10m QO) Alex DeBrincat (OTT, $9m QO), Pierre-Luc Dubois (WPG, $6m QO) and Jesper Bratt (NJ, $5.5m QO). In the Meier and DeBrincat cases, the trade scenario would likely involve a long extension being done followed by a pre-agreed trade.

Those “sign and trade” scenarios could play out at the deadline, but are more likely to happen in the off-season, which was the case with the Tkachuk deal. Sign and Trades make sense, as the team trading the player is the only one that can give him an eight year deal.

If any of those players do get one year deals, they could join what looks like a monster UFA class in the summer of 2024, which might include (age as of July 1, 2024): Auston Matthews (26), Sebastian Aho (26), William Nylander (28), Mark Scheifele (31) and Connor Hellebuyck (31).”