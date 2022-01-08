NHL Rumors: Klingberg Asks for a Trade, and Could the Canucks Trade Halak

Report that John Klingberg asks the Dallas Stars for a trade

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Sources are saying that Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg has asked for a trade.

The Stars and the pending UFA were talking about an eight-year contract extension this past offseason and into October, but the sides were far apart in money. Teams had begun asking about his availability. Contract talks have been quiet since October.

The Stars are in the playoff race and may not be interested in moving Klingberg. They could keep him for their own playoff run, or if they don’t want to lose him for nothing, they could sell to the highest bidder. If the Stars are out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, they can move him.

Teams will likely be calling the Stars to see how interested they are in moving Klingberg and what the price would be.

A nice piece on Klingberg by @JhanHky which he very politely wrote after I asked him what the deal was:https://t.co/tG5mS6fvaK — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 7, 2022

Could the Vancouver Canucks consider moving Jaroslav Halak?

Matt Sekeres: If Jaroslav Halak plays in two more games he will receive a $1.25 million bonus, which for the Vancouver Canucks would have to be carried over as a bonus overage for next season.

Halak has been good for the Canucks and they need quality starts from their backup, the big picture is more important and they should look to trade him before the bonus kicks in.

Darren Dreger: Believe the Vancouver Canucks would consider trading goaltender Jaroslav Halak. They should be able to get a decent return for Halak. Starter Thatcher Demko is expected to get a lot of starts.

Halak’s bonus money is likely part of the equation but is not the main reason they would consider trading him.