NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau, Mason Marchment, and Evgeni Malkin

Are the Flames offering Gaudreau over $10 million?

Frank Seravalli: Get the sense that the Calgary Flames have offered Johnny Gaudreau a contract that would make him the highest-paid Flames in history, and would put him up there with the largest in the league.

Believe they have offered him eight years at just over $10 million a season.

If Gaudreau signs with another team, it won’t be because of the money.

David Pagnotta: For Gaudreau to get the same money that Seravalli has brought up, it would take a seven year contract at $80 million. That is a cap hit of about $11.428 million, a number that nobody is going offer.

Are the Oilers interested in Mason Marchment?

David Pagnotta: The Edmonton Oilers are believed to have interest in Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Mason Marchment.

The Panthers are hoping to be able to re-sign him.

There will be several teams that have interest in Marchment if he hits the open market.

David Dwork: There are ties between the Oilers and the Marchment family. The Oilers interest in Mason has picked up in recent days.

Mason Marchment took the NHL by storm this season and he will be very coveted FA. Florida wants to keep him of course. But Edmonton is reportedly one of the teams very interested in him. Marchment could be very good complementary Top6 caliber player with decent skillset. pic.twitter.com/gdufZejaD7 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 12, 2022

Brian Burke on Evgeni Malkin

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Live: Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations confirms that forward Evgeni Malkin will test free agency but it doesn’t mean that he won’t be back with the Penguins.

“The window is still open. But the timing is problematic,” Burke said. “Once free agency opens, we have to commit to what we need to do to improve our hockey club. So the timing may not work. But certainly, there’s no reaction on our part that, ‘Oh, we don’t want Evgeni back.’ Or, ‘This is horrible. What’s he thinking?’ None of that. It’s more, that store window is going to open (on Wednesday) and we’ve got to go to the store.”

Burke called the reports that they never offered four years to Malkin “completely false.”